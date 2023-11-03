Bygger ny fabrikktråler av Skipsteknisk design

Nybygget er av ST-116XL design med en lengde på 80 m og en bredde på 15,4 m. Fartøyet skal bygges av Tersan Shipyard i Tyrkia og har fått byggenummer 1124. Ilustrasjon: Skipsteknisk.

Fartøyet skal bygges av Tersan Shipyard i Tyrkia og har fått byggenummer 1124. Leveringstiden er fjerde kvartal 2025.



Fartøyet skal fiske i farvannene rundt New Zealand, og vil erstatte rederiets nåværende fabrikktråler. Fartøyet vil ha en bemanning på inntil 50 personer i en moderne og romslig innredning. Fabrikken om bord vil være arrangert for produksjon av ulike fiskeslag, lagret på paller i et fryserom på ca. 2100 kubikkmeter.



LANG HISTORIE

Skipsteknisk har en lang historie fra design av fiske- og forskningsfartøy til kunder på New Zealand. Her kan nevnes fiskeriforskningskipet «Tangaroa» bygget av Mjellem & Karlsen i Bergen i 1991, fabrikktråleren «Rehua» bygget av Langsten Slip & Båtbyggeri i 1997, fabrikktråleren «Tokatu» bygget av Simek AS i Flekkefjord i 2018, og under bygging nå i Spania forskningsfartøyet «Kaharoa II».



UTDRAG

Ytterligere informasjon om kontrakten, rederiet og skipet her i et utdrag fra rederiets pressemelding;



“Tersan shipyard is building a new vessel, to be operated in New Zealand fisheries waters by Aurora Fisheries, which is part of the Solander Group. The vessel, designed by Skipsteknisk of Norway and built by Tersan in Türkiye heralds a new era for Solander as it brings the latest developments in energy efficiency and regeneration to New Zealand’s deep-sea fishing grounds.



Tersan Shipyard and Skipsteknisk have considerable experience in working together in the construction of deep-sea fishing vessels, giving Aurora the confidence to invest in such a significant step forward. Upon delivery, the new vessel will be used by Aurora Fisheries to target a range of species sustainably managed through New Zealand’s quota management system. The Solander Group is the smallest player in the New Zealand Deepwater fishery, operating only one vessel, but has its own quota and accesses more through relationships with other companies.



She will have 2135 m³ freezer hold cargo capacity for ready graded products on pallets.



The new vessel is scheduled for delivery in late 2025, and will replace the current vessel which, while having has served the company well, was not originally built for New Zealand waters. The new vessel, with a name still to be announced, will be 80 meters long, feature a state of art bridge and fish factory, and offering maximum energy efficiency. The vessel is planned to accommodate up to 50 people on board with spacious living areas and social amenities.



“Tersan Shipyard are so proud to be the builder of this state of art vessel for Aurora Fisheries. She will be the first vessel to be delivered to New Zealand from Tersan which makes her all the more special for us. We look forward to working with Aurora and Skipsteknisk, and will work hard to proceed with the construction of the vessel and deliver her on time.” Says, Mehmet Gazioğlu, Managing Director of Tersan Shipyard”.

