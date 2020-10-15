Headway OceanGuard obtained DNV GL AiP certificate

Representatives from Headway and DNV GL during the recent conferment ceremony. Photo: Headway

OceanGuard Marine LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) officially received the Approval in Principle (AiP) Certificate issued by DNV GL in Oct.11th, 2020. OceanGuard FGSS is jointly developed by Headway Technology Co., Ltd., China University of Petroleum, and other top universities.



The certification scope of the AiP certificate includes comprehensive solutions for medium-pressure, high-pressure, and BOG compressor systems, according to a press release. With strict review and technical observations, DNV GL confirmed that the system can be granted with the AiP certificate as it has fully met the International Maritime Organization (IMO) IGF rules and DNV GL requirements.



It is reported that OceanGuard FGSS has achieved technological breakthroughs in system process route, safety automation design, and safety control management. The system can detect its working status at any time to ensure the redundancy, reliability, and safety of the security system. Meanwhile, the system integrated the function of gas recovery, which can prevent natural gas leakage when it approaches the extreme load changes of high-pressure main engine.



During the conferment ceremony, Keng Chen, Area Manager of North China, and Vice President of DNV GL Group, spoke highly of OceanGuard® FGSS and Headway's technical innovation, product quality, and service level. Headway's CEO also expressed the willingness to further cooperation with DNV GL in marine environment protection and jointly make contribution to widely promote the atmospheric emission reduction and help the safer and greener shipping building in the whole world.

Real-time data monitoring In the future, Headway will construct a shore-based real-time data monitoring platform based on the upcoming intelligent fleet management system, and try to provide more products and services related to the field of intelligent ships for shipowners and shipyards around the world.







