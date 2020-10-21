Schottel EcoPeller to be installed in inspection vessel for the first time

Besides its main purpose as fishery inspection vessel for the North Sea and Skagerrak area, the new vessel is designed to meet future inspection challenges, for example for the operation of large drones. Image: OSK-ShipTech

Schottel´s highly efficient EcoPellers will propel a new fishery inspection vessel ordered by the governmental Danish Fisheries Agency and under construction at Hvide Sande Shipyard.



The newly signed contract also includes a Schottel Rim Thruster, to provide maximum manoeuvrability and ensure lowest noise levels at the same time.

The new vessel will be driven by two Schottel EcoPellers type SRE 360 CP (1,500 kW each) featuring a propeller diameter of 2.3 metres. Latter ones will be driven by electric motors. The thrusters allow economical operation of the newly built vessel at a free running speed of 17.5 knots.The 64-metre long and 11-metre wide newbuild will be equipped to deal with future control challenges and to meet stringent environmental and emissions requirements (Tier III).It is expected for delivery by summer 2022 and will replace the existing “MV Vestkysten” which has been in operation since 1987.