Vard secures contract for advanced stern trawler

Vard will be building a new stern trawler for a Russian company. Ill: Vard.

Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide another state-of-the-art stern trawler to Russian deepwater fishing company Luntos Co. Ltd.



The new vessel will be the second trawler to be delivered to Luntos Co. Ltd from Vard. In 2019, Luntos and Vard signed an agreement for the design and construction of the first advanced trawler, scheduled for delivery in 2021. Luntos operates out of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatky in the Far Eastern Russian Economic Fishing Zones and Western Bering Sea.



SPECIALLY TAILORED

The new vessel, with a length of 87 meters and a beam of 18 meters, has been specially tailored for Luntos. The Vard 8 04 design features a range of innovations to ensure optimal productivity, sustainability, and operational efficiency, delivering high performance in the most demanding environmental conditions. The trawler’s design combines a safe, comfortable, and modern working and living environment for crewmembers, with highly efficient catch handling and processing facilities for palletized, refrigerated, and frozen fish. The freezing capacity will be of 210 tons per 24 hours to maintain premium fish quality. In addition, and to best utilize the produced offal, the vessel has been provided with a fish meal plant with the raw material handling capacity of 50 tons per 24 hours.



MINIMAL FOOTPRINT

Working in partnership with Luntos, Vard has focused on incorporating the latest, most efficient technology to ensure the catch can be brought ashore with the minimal environmental footprint. The vessel hull has been designed for optimal efficiency during both trawling and transit, while operations are compliant with ‘Silent-F’ classification. An environmentally friendly propulsion and power solution optimizes energy consumption for all operational needs.



The newbuilding project will utilize Vard’s network of specialized international facilities, with the vessel to be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. Delivery is scheduled in Q3 2022.