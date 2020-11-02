MARITIMT
Palfinger equips advanced research vessel
It is all about the knuckle boom A-frame, states a press release from Palfinger.
“Our skilled engineers worked closely with the OceanX team so that all demanding requirements for handling their submersibles were met”, recalls Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Sales Director of Palfinger’s marine and handling solutions, the development of a 40T knuckle boom A-frame tailor designed for launch and recovery of OceanX’s Nadir and Neptune.
To ensure best handling of these two Triton submersibles as well as the autonomous free-swimming Remus, OceanX relies on solutions provided by Palfinger.
To comply the A-frame delivery, the company has also delivered a 10T towing winch for use to tow the submersibles during recovery operations and a 10T Active Heave Compensated (AHC) emergency recovery winch. The AHC winch is capable of working down to 1,500-meter (4920 feet) water depths and will be used to recover the submersibles in case of emergency. For general cargo handling onboard, Palfinger delivered a 30T knuckle boom offshore crane.
