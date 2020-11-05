Global launch for Jotun’s solvent free system

Jotacote Universal S120 was introduced to leading yards in North East Asia and West Europe in 2017. The solution offers unrivalled substrate adhesion providing durability and anticorrosive properties targeted at lifetime protection of the vessel, particularly in the ballast tanks. Illustration: Jotun



Market proven

According to a press release, Jotacote Universal S120 is the world’s first PSPC approved single coat, solvent free system, with approvals since 2017. It has now been applied to a variety of vessels, including 12 delivered vessels with 6 more under construction and an additional 4 projects secured. Customer feedback, Jotun reports, has exceeded all expectations. Jotun has by far the greatest number of applications for solvent free universal primer in the newbuild market.Jotacote Universal S120 was introduced to leading yards in North East Asia and West Europe in 2017. The solution, the first of its kind on the market, features patent pending Covalloxtechnology that incorporates covalent bonds in its chemistry on top of the already existing hydrogen bonds typical of conventional epoxy. This offers unrivalled substrate adhesion providing durability and anticorrosive properties targeted at lifetime protection of the vessel, particularly in the ballast tanks.

Dr. Erik Risberg, Global Marketing Director, Jotun Marine Coatings, comments: “The response we’ve received from the market in North East Asia and West Europe illustrates the efficacy of Jotacote Universal S120 and the strong benefits it delivers to shipowners.”

“This has been a careful process of evaluation, following an extensive development programme for CovalloxTM technology - which has taken place over 16 years – and we’re now gearing up to take this unique product to our global customers. It is market proven in South Korea, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding nations, as well as in Germany, which specialises in building cruise vessels. This gives us an excellent foundation to build upon and we believe Jotacote Universal S120 can be a genuine gamechanger within marine universal primers. The application of single coat systems is more demanding, and this careful approach has enabled Jotun’s technical staff to establish robust procedures to ensure the perfect completion.”



Jotun, which is headquartered in Norway, with 39 production facilities worldwide and representation in over 100 countries, will now launch Jotacote Universal S120 to the global market.