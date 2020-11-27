Skipsteknisk-design breaking new waves

ST-119 for Pacific Fishery Company. Illustration: Skipstekniske.

For the first time in the history, one Russia Magadan based fishing enterprise has ordered the construction of one super-modern pelagic vessel.



Tersan Shipyard in Turkey has signed the contract with Pacific Fishery Company CO., LTD. (Tikhrybcom CO., LTD.) of Magadan, one of the Russia's Far East leading fishing companies for a new 90,65 meters freezer stern trawler of ST-119 design. Planned delivery for the new vessel is mid 2023.



The new vessel to be built according to following specification;



General

The ST-119 design is a 90,65 x 18 m Factory Trawler, with accommodation for up to 111 persons + hospital

1 main engine of 7200 kW will be installed, driving one CP propeller. Auxiliary engines of 1555kWe and 656 kWe each are facilitated.

The vessel will fly Russian flag, and has RMRS class, including substantial ice reinforcements, and un-manned machinery spaces notation in class.



Fishery/deck machinery

The vessel is built for trawling Alaska Pollock in the Sea of Okhotsk, as well as Herring, Mackerel and Pollock in the Pacific.

The vessel is arranged for pelagic and semi-pelagic trawling, using 2 main trawl winches working in combination with ice trawl gallows and 2 large pelagic combined sweep linenet drums. A trawl ramp and 2 wide trawl ways are facilitated.



Chilling system

DeepChill liquid ice system is being made and provided to temporary buffer holding tanks. Special means are made to keep the liquid ice in good even condition before being pumped to fish receiving- and holding tanks and to bulk feeders in factory.



Factory

The vessel will be fitted with a Pollock factory, to produce fillets and H/G. Pollock roe and liver will be extracted. Pollock can also be round frozen.

In addition, pelagic lines will be installed, where Herring, Mackerel, will be filleted or round frozen. Large volumes of Ivashi will be efficiently chilled and round frozen.



Freezing plant/holds

The vessel can freeze up to 250 tonnes of product per day in automatic and manual horizontal plate freezers.

Frozen products will be packed in boxes and stored in a semi-manual fashion at -28 C° in refrigerated cargo of 2700 m3 capacity.



Residual raw material

All residual raw material and by-catch will in general be produced as fish meal and fish oils. A meal and oil factory with capacity to process up to 110 tonnes of raw material will be installed. Fish oil will be stored in dedicated containers.



Logistics

Cargo offload will primarily be carried out to reefer vessels moored alongside while at sea, using interconnected union purchase derrick systems. Offshore replenishment of fuel, cartons, provisions and other consumables and equipment will also be carried out during such transhipment operations.