Contracts for Solstad Offshore

Normand Serenade. Photo: Solstad.

The large PSV Normand Serenade, owned by Solstad Offshore, has been awarded a medium-term contract with Wintershall Dea to support their Deepsea Aberdeen drilling operations in Norway.



The award is a call off from the existing frame agreement. Commencement of the contract willtake place during Q1 2021 for a duration of two wells firm + five well options.



As part of the Frame Agreement between Aker BP ASA and Solstad, Aker BP ASA has secured the PSV Normand Arctic for three months plus three months option, commencing February 2021. Normand Arctic has also been fixed by an undisclosed Charterer for one well, securing work for the vessel until commencement of the Aker BP contract.