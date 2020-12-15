Frame Agreement for Solstad

Normand Swift. Photo: Solstad.

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a Frame Agreement with ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda for the provision of supply vessel services supporting their exploration activities in Brazil.



The Frame Agreement is for 3 years firm, and the first call off has been received for PSV Normand Swift for a period of 3 months with commencement during December 2020.

