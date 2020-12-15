MARITIMT
Frame Agreement for Solstad
Publisert: 15.12.2020 kl. 09.29 | Oppdatert: 16.12.2020 kl. 11.08
Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a Frame Agreement with ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda for the provision of supply vessel services supporting their exploration activities in Brazil.
The Frame Agreement is for 3 years firm, and the first call off has been received for PSV Normand Swift for a period of 3 months with commencement during December 2020.
