Frame Agreement for Solstad

Publisert: 15.12.2020 kl. 09.29 | Oppdatert: 16.12.2020 kl. 11.08
Normand Swift. Photo: Solstad.
Normand Swift. Photo: Solstad.
Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a Frame Agreement with ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda for the provision of supply vessel services supporting their exploration activities in Brazil.

The Frame Agreement is for 3 years firm, and the first call off has been received for PSV Normand Swift for a period of 3 months with commencement during December 2020.
 

John Inge Vikan

jiv[a]maritimt.com

Kommenter denne artikkelen

Relaterte artikler

< Tilbake