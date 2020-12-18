Vard to build cable laying vessel

Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has been selected as the preferred designer and shipbuilder of one cable laying vessel for Van Oord in The Netherlands.



Van Oord has selected Vard to design and build its next-generation custom-built cable-laying vessel. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered from Vard Brattvaag in Norway in 2023.



HYBRID VESSEL

The vessel is based on the Vard 9 02 design, developed with the latest sustainable technologies in order to reduce the carbon footprint during operations and port mooring. Besides being run on biofuel, this hybrid vessel has future fuel ready engines with built-in flexibility to be powered with e-fuels. It will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and a state-of-the-art energy management system. This sustainable set-up will result in higher energy efficiency reducing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.



This investment falls within Van Oord’s strategy to strengthen its leadership position in the growing offshore wind market. Van Oord has a leading role in the laying and burying of offshore wind power cables. It highlights Van Oord’s drive to continuously reinforce its market position by investing in state-of-the-art sustainable technology. Van Oord has a dedicated cable unit to support all its cable projects.



NET-ZERO EMISSIONS

The CEO of Van Oord, Pieter van Oord says: “Van Oord is committed to reducing CO2 emissions to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. This investment emphasises our commitment to net-zero emissions.”



Alberto Maestrini, CEO in Vard says: “We highly appreciate the close and excellent cooperation that has been established between Van Oord and Vard’s project teams to enable this innovative vessel within the renewable segment. Our ambition is to contribute to our customers achievements, through environmentally friendly vessels and technological solutions focusing on safety, sustainability and efficiency performance, and we are looking forward to developing this cable-layer together with Van Oord.”



The cable laying vessel of Vard 9 02 design is developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The vessel will have a length of approximately 130 meters and a beam of 28 meter. The hull will be built at Vard’s shipyard Vard Tulcea in Romania.



VAN OORD

Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned company with 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor. The focus is on dredging, land infrastructure in the Netherlands, offshore wind and oil & gas infrastructure. Its head office is in Rotterdam.



Van Oord employs 5,000 staff, who worked in 2019 on 200 projects in 44 countries. The fleet consists of about 70 vessels and a large amount of special-purpose and auxiliary equipment. Marine ingenuity is characteristic of Van Oord. By using innovative, smart and sustainable solutions, it wishes to contribute to a better world for future generations.

