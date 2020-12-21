More contracts for Solstad

Normand Frontier. Photo: Solstad.

Last week Solstad Offshore was awarded more contracts, in India and Australia, Surinam as wel in the North Sea.



Om the east coast of India Solstad har been awarded a contract with a large international contractor for the CSVs Normand Navigator, Normand Frontier and Normand Australis. The contract will commence early Q1 2021 and have a combined potential duration of approximately 450 vessel days, in addition to mobilization and demobilization.



In addition, Solstad has been awarded another contract with a large international contractor for Normand Frontier, after completion of the project in India. This contract is in Australia and will commence in Q2 2021, for a duration up to 3 months, excluding mobilization and demobilization.



Furthermore, Solstad have negotiated and agreed an early release of Normand Frontier from its current contract with Ocean Infinity to be able to undertake the contract in India and Australia. The early release comes as Ocean Infinity continues its transition to unmanned and robotic technologies with the introduction of its Armada fleet. Solstad and Ocean Infinity have agreed mutually beneficial terms for the remaining part of the firm contract period for the Normand Frontier taking account of the opportunity to deliver the vessel on the India and Australia contract, under which Ocean Infinity is expected to provide both ROVs and personnel.



NORTH SEA

The PSV Normand Surfer has been awarded a long-term contract with a leading North Sea Operator. The vessel has been contracted for a period of four wells firm, which have an estimated total duration of around 550 days, with two option wells thereafter. The operations will be in UK waters and commencement of the contract will be during the first quarter of 2021.



In addition, the present contract for the PSV Far Spica has been extended with its current Charterer. This contract is also in the UK and is now firm to December 2021.



Solstad are also pleased to announce that Tullow Suriname BV has contracted the PSV Normand Supra commencing during December 2020 for a one well drilling campaign offshore Suriname. The contract has an estimated duration of around three months, inclusive of vessel transit time.



The CSV Normand Commander. Bahia Grande LN S.A. has exercised their option to extend the contract with another 3 years, the contract is now firm until October 2026. The CSV Normand Commander has been on a Bareboat contract with Bahia Grande in Argentina since 2018.18.12