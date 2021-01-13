Ocean Farm Services orders service vessel

Model of the vessel. Illustration Skagen Ship Consulting

The Shetland based shipowner Ocean Farm Services LTD orders its second newbuild from Skagen Ship Consulting AS. The new build will join OFS’ fleet and make the third with the same design as sister vessel «Ocean Apollo» (Delivery january 2021) and the already operating «Aurora Quest».



The newbuild will mostly be doing net cleaning for the farming companies. The vessel will be built by Skagen Ship Consulting at Etkin Marin in Istanbul, Turkey. Delivery is planned for Q3 2021.



FACTS VESSEL

Service, inspection and net cleaning vessel designed by Marin Design AS.

Mains:

• Design: Marin Design MD-50-SV

• Length: 14,96m

• Breadth: 7,00m

• Draught: 3,15m

• Crew: 3p



COMPANIES

Skagen Ship Consulting AS facilitate all types of turnkey maritime project. Our services include broking and funding, project management and supply of site teams and equipment, design and requirement specifications, as well as shipbuilding from start to finish.



North Isles Marine Ltd and Aurora Marine Ltd have come together to form Ocean farm Services LTD to offer services to the aquaculture industry that reflect the same high standards, delivery of service and fish welfare that both existing companies already provided.



Marin Design was founded in 2006, but the company have its roots in the ship building business from 1923. Located in the small Norwegian city of Kolvereid the company today mainly provides designs for service vessels for aquaculture and fishing vessels.