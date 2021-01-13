DNV GL changes name to DNV

DNV GL, the assurance and risk management company, will change its name to DNV on 1 March 2021. The move comes after a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy as it positions itself for a world in which many of DNV’s markets are undergoing fundamental change.



The present name has been in place since the 2013 merger between DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and GL (Germanischer Lloyd). The name simplification is a natural consequence of a successfully completed merger and of having operated as a fully integrated company for several years now.



NOT ROLLED OFF THE TONGUE

Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO, said, “We merged two leading companies with complementary strengths and market positions, and combining the two names was the right solution in 2013. However, it was not a name that rolled off the tongue, and many customers already refer to the company as DNV.



Our brand is used by many of our customers to build trust towards their stakeholders, and a simpler name will be an even stronger trust mark for our customers in the future, but still carries with it all our strengths and proud 157-year-old legacy with a purpose to safeguard life, property and the environment.”



DECADE OF TRANSFORMATION

The 2020s has been called the decade of transformation or the “exponential decade”, where the pace of the energy transition will be set and where food, health and transport systems will change immensely and digital technologies underpinning industry 4.0 will mature from experimentation into large-scale application. Most importantly, this is the decade where humanity will succeed or fail to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.



As companies take on the complexities of digitalization and decarbonization, they need trust and assurance. Assurance is not only a service, but also the fundamental value created as a result of the services delivered by DNV. DNV’s ambition is to shape the future of assurance with more digitalized services and by leading the assurance of digitalization in the form of assuring data, digital twins and digitized processes.



“Our strategy not only positions us for significant growth in a world increasingly in need of a trusted voice, but also positions us to shape the future of assurance,” said Eriksen. “DNV will offer the best, most efficient and digitalized ways of delivering services - be it classification, certification, verification, inspection, advisory, or digital solutions.”

Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO. Photo: DNV