Skilled seafarers can help bring cost savings

MCTC offers unique shore-based training programmes for the maritime sector. Photo: MCTC webpage.

Effective training programmes are key to helping ship operators and owners generate cost efficiencies within their business, says leading international catering manager and training provider MCTC. The company which offers catering management services as well as training programmes to chefs working onboard ships, says good quality training brings a host of financial benefits to both seafarers and their employers.



Excellent training opportunities can also help develop a team of loyal and hardworking cooks as they develop their careers from Messman through to Chief Chef. This also provides them with control over the progression of their own careers, resulting in a more productive and happier workforce, MCTC’s Managing Director Christian Ioannou said.



FINANCIAL BENEFITS

“Providing seafarers with opportunities to become skilled and experienced chefs offers many financial benefits to both companies and their employees,” Mr Ioannou explained.



“Some companies still do not appreciate the importance of investing in good training programmes and how it can save you money in the long term.



“But our training programmes can actually provide companies with skilled chefs who provide good nutrition onboard. This can help boost productivity of all crew members and result in less health issues, leading to a reduction in time off taken for sickness among seafarers.”



KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

MCTC offers a full catering management service and a range of training programmes for cooks, ranging from menu planning, health and nutrition to ordering supplies.



“Our training can provide the seafarers in the galleys with the knowledge and skills to provide healthy and nutritious meals, reduce waste and take control of their own career development,” Mr Ioannou added.



“Good training has become a priority for a lot of reputable ship owners now, but it is vital the industry as a whole understands the importance of investing in a skilled workforce.”