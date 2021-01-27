Blue Shell Mussels orders new vessels

Model of the vessel. Illustration Skagen Ship Consulting

The Shetland based mussel farming business Blue Shell Mussels LTD have placed an order for two mussel harvesting vessels from Skagen Ship Consulting AS.



The vessels will be used for harvesting mussels from their rope-grown mussel farms and will be built by Skagen Ship Consulting at Etkin Marin in Istanbul, Turkey. Delivery is planned for Q4 2021.

Skagen Ship Consulting AS facilitate all types of turnkey maritime projects. Their services include broking and funding, project management and supply of site teams and equipment, design and requirement specifications, as well as shipbuilding from start to finish.



Blueshell Mussels Ltd is a family run business who have grown to become the largest rope-grown mussel producer in the UK. They produced their first harvest in 2000 and since then they have continued to grow – attracting many awards and accolades along the way.

To enable the growth of their business previously they built and ran their own mussel and scallop processing factories, however in 2016 they transferred the operation of both factories to Scottish Shellfish, being a co-operative run business of which they are significant members.



INDUSTRY LEADER

Macduff Ship Design Ltd are proven industry leaders in the Naval Architecture and Marine Survey sectors, having worked for more than 25 years with owners, operators and shipyards globally. They offer a comprehensive range of professional and technical Naval Architecture and Consultancy services to the commercial marine and fishing industries for both new and existing vessels.



Macduff has designed more than 200 vessels that are currently in operation. Vessels from 6m to 50m are seen globally in numerous forms: work boats, tugs, fishing vessels, ferries, pilot boats, patrol boats, dredgers, research vessels and multipurpose vessels.



From their base in Macduff in Scotland, UK – at the heart of the UK aquaculture and fishing sectors, they are ideally located to provide a high-quality service to these sectors.



FACTS VESSEL

Mussel harvester vessel designed by Macduff Ship Design Ltd.



Mains:

• Design: Macduff Ship Design 19.9m Mussel Harvester

• Length: 19,90m

• Breadth: 7,20m

• Draught: 2,30m

• Crew: 4p