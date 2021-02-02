MARITIMT
Windfarm work for Solstad
Publisert: 02.02.2021 kl. 12.53
Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a contract with MHI Vestas for hire of the CSV Normand Fortress to support their W2W operations at the Triton Knoll windfarm in UK.
The firm period of the contract is 140 days plus options thereafter, commencing March 2021.
The contract is the first being awarded by MHI Vestas to Solstad and is considered a milestone in our work towards further enhance our presence within the worldwide offshore-wind markets.
