Vard proves worthy of trust

Cable repair vessel Vard 9 03design for Orange Marine. Overall length: Approx. 100 m. Beam: 18.8 m. Illustration: Vard Design

Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that Orange Marine has again selected ship design from Vard’s extensive design portfolio when expanding their fleet of cable ships. This time specifically designed to its purpose of fibre-optic cable repair.



Vard and Orange Marine’s cooperation goes back to 2012 when Vard was selected for the design and construction of their cable laying and repair vessel of Vard 9 01 design “Pierre de Fermat”. Orange Marine has for the second time chosen Vard as their preferred ship design when adding a cable repair vessel of Vard 9 03 design to their fleet. The vessel will be built by Colombo Dockyard which has experience from building the cable laying and repair vessel of Vard 9 01 design “KDDI Cable Infinity” in 2019 to Kokusai Cable Ship Ltd of Japan.



The Vard 9 03 design for Orange Marine is specially designed for the maintenance of submarine cables, both fibre-optic telecommunication cables and inter-array power cables used in offshore windfarms. Vard has developed the vessel design according to the clients operating requirements with special attention to the vessel hull design in terms of good sea-keeping capabilities and low fuel consumption. Together with its capable manoeuvrability it is a truly specialized tool for the repair market.



WELL POSITIONED

Vard is continuously expanding the portfolio for power- and telecom cable laying and repair vessels and developing inhouse competence and experience within this segment, working with significant companies in the industry. Currently Vard has two power cable laying vessels under construction. The Vard 9 04 design for Prysmian, and the recently signed contract for the Vard 9 02 design for Van Oord.



The experience also includes design and construction from 2011 of the offshore construction and cable laying vessel “Connector” now owned by Jan De Nul Group, and the inter-array cable laying vessel of Vard 9 01 design “Seaway Aimery” built at Remontova Shipyard for Siem Offshore in 2016, in addition to the fibre-optic cable laying vessels “Pierre de Fermat” and “KDDI Cable Infinity”. With this extensive track record Vard is positioned as one of the most experienced designers of cable laying vessels.



Vard is pleased to continue the cooperation with Orange Marine and Colombo Dockyard and for the trust the cable ship market is showing.



Fredrik Hessen, General Manager of Business Unit Offshore and Specialized vessels says: “We highly appreciate the close cooperation between Orange Marine, Colombo Dockyard and Vard to enable another innovative vessel design within the fibre-optic cable ship segment.”