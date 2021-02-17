Another electric ferry for Göta Älv

New electric ferry for Swedish company.

Another electric ferry will soon join the fleet of Västtrafik and run across the Gota Alv river in 2022. This is the second in line that is built on batteries from EST-Floattech, contributing to Gothenburg’s transition to a fully electric city traffic. The vessel is going to be built by Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy.



Compared to her sister vessel Elvy, which is successfully in operation since 2019, this ferry runs on a larger battery capacity, enabling to sail longer in electric mode. The new ferry is fitted with 1260kWh of battery energy, a total of 120 battery modules. This battery installation will enable full electric propulsion of the ferry up to 7 or 8 hours every day, depending on the weather conditions.



CUTTING EMISSION

The battery installation has made it possible to only install one diesel generator and fit a smaller fuel tank. The genset meets IMO Tier 3 emission regulations and will run on bio-diesel.When the battery pack run out of power, they can be recharged during operation, or with electricity onshore.



This solution is expected to cut CO2 emission by more than 55 % while nitrogen oxides and particles emissions are reduced by 40 % compared to her sister vessels running on diesel electric solutions.



Another great advantage of the batteries is the reduced noise emission. With the vessel operating in the heart of the city Gothenburg, passengers and nearby citizens will no longer be bothered with the sound of running generators.



