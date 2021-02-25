OceanGuard FGSS Obtained AiP Certificate

The AiP Certificate issued by BV, ABS, RS, and RINA (left to right)

Recently, OceanGuard® FGSS was granted the Approval in Principle (AiP) Certificate issued by ABS, BV, RS, and RINA. After obtaining DNV GL AiP Certificate last year, the product has once again been recognized by major classification societies.



The certification scope of the AiP certificates includes comprehensive solutions for medium-pressure, high-pressure, and BOG compressor systems. OceanGuard® FGSS has fully met the International Maritime Organization (IMO) IGF rules and requirements of classification societies. Which indicates that Headway's technical innovation and product quality have been recognized by authoritative organizations.



COMPATIBLE

OceanGuard® FGSS is compatible with various types of dual fuel medium to low-speed engines, inland river marine dual-fuel engines and generators from major manufacturers. At the same time, OceanGuard® FGSS has achieved technological breakthroughs in many aspects. The whole gas process package adopts customized development / modular design, and the layout is optimized according to the ship arrangement. The main control system and safety system adopt a redundant diversity structure, which enables the equipment to detect its working status at any time to ensure the reliability of the control and security system. Furthermore, Headway is in the midst of building a shore-based ship intelligent platform for customers through remote signal transmission. This would enhance the system's vital parameters and operating indicators in a real-time remote monitoring state. With more than 120 service stations in 56 countries and regions, Headway can provide a full range of LNG Fuel Supply solutions and technical services.



RECEIVED ORDERS

At present, Headway OceanGuard® FGSS, OceanGuard® EGCS, and other marine emission control products have been launched in the global market and received orders. In the future, Headway will continue to develop in-depth cooperation with classification societies and scientific research institutions to contribute to the development of the "zero-carbon" shipping industry.I