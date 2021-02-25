DNV GL joins Smart Maritime Network

DNV GL has joined the Smart Maritime Network. This is DNV GL office, Hamburg, Germany. Photo: DNV GL

DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society, has joined the Smart Maritime Network, an initiative dedicated to supporting collaboration and standardization in the development of IT systems for the shipping sector. Bjørn-Johan Vartdal, Head of DNV GL’s Maritime Incubator, and Magnus Lande, Head of APAC for Veracity by DNV GL, will also join the Smart Maritime Council.



DNV GL has been committed to using its position as an independent third party to build trust in data quality and confidence in secure sharing of data. At the same time, DNV GL has been working to take advantage of the opportunities created by digitalization to offer new services and ways of working that enhance the customer experience, improve quality and are more efficient.



TECTONIC SHIFT

“Shipping is in the midst of a tectonic shift towards digitalization – towards being able to access and utilize the massive amount of information the industry generates every day in digital format,” said Vartdal, Head of DNV GL’s Maritime Incubator. “This will impact all facets of the maritime industry, including ship classification. However, in order to fully exploit this opportunity, we need the industry to work together. Especially when it comes to agreeing on issues relating to standardization and governance. We need these foundations to be able to effectively share and utilize data for the benefit of the whole industry. This is why we are so pleased to be part of the Smart Maritime Network, because having an active and focused forum for facilitating this industry cooperation is essential.”



Magnus Lande joins the Council together with Bjørn-Johan Vartdal. Magnus heads up the APAC section of Veracity, a DNV GL entity that delivers data platform services targeted to the Maritime and Energy industries. “Veracity aims to make it easier for organisations in the maritime industry to undergo their digital transformation, by offering a platform for storage of high security data with safe sharing mechanisms, data contextualised according to industry standards and easy access to sector-specific applications,” said Lande. “For us, the Smart Maritime Network is highly relevant as it will affect how fast the maritime industry can move forward in deriving full value from its data.”



PROVIDE A PLATFORM

The goal of the Smart Maritime Network (SMN) is to provide a platform to promote the benefits of enhanced integration and data sharing among stakeholders within the maritime and transport logistics sectors, informing and educating the industry on technological developments and innovations while providing wider opportunities for relationship building and knowledge sharing.



"We are delighted to welcome DNV GL as members of the Smart Maritime Council, an organisation already deeply interconnected with many of our existing member companies when it comes to certifying and managing the technological infrastructure installed on modern vessels,” said Rob O’Dwyer, chief network officer of the Smart Maritime Network. "As a group focused on promoting standardisation and interoperability in maritime IT, our Council felt that expanded class society representation was important in building connections across the industry, given those societies’ experience working with both vessel operators and equipment providers on shipboard technology implementation. DNV GL was identified as our primary target, due to the size of its customer base, its existing relationships with our other members, and its extensive digital capabilities on both the software side and with its Veracity data platform."