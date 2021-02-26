Contracts for Solstad

Normand Ranger. Photo: Solstad.

Solstad Offshore has been awarded several contracts during the last weeks. This week the large AHTS Normand Ranger has been awarded a contract in Australia for commencement in 2Q 2021. The vessel will mobilise from Norway and will then provide support to a major drilling campaign offshore North Western Australia, securing about 1 year of utilization for the vessel.



During the drilling campaign, that also includes support from the Solstad AHTSs Normand Saracen and Far Senator, the Normand Ranger will operate in connection with a moored semi-submersible drilling rig, with the base port being Dampier.

In addition, the PSV Far Seeker, has been awarded a contract by Santos Ltd. The vessel will support drilling activities offshore Timor Leste, operating predominantly from Darwin. The firm contractual period is approximately 6 months, with further options available to Santos, and is scheduled for commencement in April 2021.



The arrival of the Normand Ranger supplements Solstads existing fleet of four large AHTS and five PSV’s operating within Australia and New Zealand, managed from Solstads Perth office, the company tells in a press release



CABLE INSTALLATION

Last week the company announce a contract for the CSV Normand Cutter with Global Marine Group (“GMG”). Commencement of the contract is in March 2021, in direct continuation of current charter with GMG. Firm duration of the contract is 120 days plus 80 days options thereafter. In addition, GMG has the option to extend the contract for up to 200 days in 2022, exercisable by August 1st, 2021.

Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group, will utilise the Normand Cutter on their cable installation, trenching, maintenance, and repair projects both within the renewable energy and oil & gas markets.



Mike Daniel, Managing Director at Global Offshore, said, “We have been utilising the Normand Cutter alongside her sister vessel, the Normand Clipper, at Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm. We’re pleased to be able to agree a contract with Solstad which enables us to continue utilising this versatile vessel on our up and coming 2021 projects.”



SALE OF VESSELS

In the beginning of February, Deep Sea Supply Shipowning AS and Deep Sea Supply Shipowning I AS, wholly owned subsidiaries of Solstad Offshore ASA, announced sale of PSVs Sea Angler (built 2007, 5 450 BHP), Sea Bass (built 2008, 5 450 BHP) and Sea Turbot (built 2008, 5 450 BHP).



Delivery of the vessels to the new owner took place today Thursday February 4th, 2021.



The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q1 2021.



Normand Cutter. Photo: Solstad.