Yanmar engines for Ro Vision

RO VISION

Design: Skipskompetanse AS

Shipyard: Larsnes Mek. Verksted AS.

Type of Vessel: Live Fish Carrier

Length: 84.2 m

Beam: 15.5 m

H ybrid/battery-package: Siemens

Diesel generators: 3 x Yanmar 6EY22-ALW

Built by Norwegian shipyard Larsnes Mek. Verksted AS., the The Ro Vision is powered by three of Yanmar’s 6EY22ALW diesel generators integrated with a 600kW battery pack from Siemens which together provide power for onboard systems and the electric propulsion system. The ground-breaking vessel was awarded Norway’s prestigious Ship of the Year Award for 2020 for its outstanding technology and design.With the Norwegian aquaculture and fishing industry setting its sights on the future, new boats are being built with increasing concern for the condition of the live fish, the welfare of the crew and the environment. This first ever hybrid propulsion live fish carrier is developed with a strong focus on increased safety and lower emissions. Equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, the Yanmar engines deliver safe and reliable power that is cleaner than ever.Three 6EY22ALW diesel generators power the Ro Vision's industry leading hybrid solution.Jarle Gunnarstein, CEO of shipbuilder Larsnes Mek Verksted, gave credit to the powerplant: “YANMAR engines are easy to install and accessible for maintenance. Moreover, they are economical, have low emissions and a long lifespan, which is often a decisive factor for our customers, such as ship owners and designers.”As the Norway’s fisheries embrace new challenges, Yanmar will continue to support the industry with solutions for the vessels of tomorrow.