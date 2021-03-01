Viking Line sailing to the Tall Ships Races

Gabriella passing Suomenlinna. Photo: Viking Line

In July, Viking Line’s vessels will sail from Helsinki to the host ports for the Tall Ships Races and to the Rockoff Festival in Mariehamn.

Viking Line's vessels will sail in the wake of the world's most famous sailing event, the Tall Ships Races, from Helsinki to Turku, Tallinn and Mariehamn.



The company's vessels will moor in the same ports as the tall ships, and there will be plenty of time to take part in the variety of maritime activities in the event programme.



UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

M/S Gabriella will offer a unique opportunity on July 4, when people will be able to sail for the first time between two ports on the Finnish mainland. The vessel will sail from Helsinki to Turku so that passengers will have nine hours on land to become acquainted with the magnificent tall ships moored on the shores of the River Aura. People can also book a return trip by bus or an excursion to Moomin World in Naantali, Finland.



Along with a visit to Turku, people can admire the majestic sailing ships taking part in the Tall Ships Races in the summery city of Tallinn by taking Viking XPRS's long day cruise on July 16, and when M/S Gabriella departs from Helsinki to Mariehamn on July 22. In Mariehamn, Gabriella will be moored for an unusually long period, a full 15 hours. During this time, passengers will be able to tour the islands and get to know Åland's food specialities, spend a day on a golf course or experience Åland's other unique activities and sights.



BRING JOY BACK

"We think it's nice that we can help bring joy back to the Baltic Sea. We want to offer passengers opportunities for new experiences in a safe way. Many golfers have no doubt already planned to play at Ålands Golf Club's rebuilt Castle course," says Viking Line’s Sales Director, Kaj Takolander.



During the last week of July, on its July 26 Åland cruise, M/S Gabriella will again moor for a full 15 hours in Mariehamn. Cruise passengers will then be able to book day tickets in advance through Viking Line to Åland's biggest music festival, Rockoff, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Performers include the popular singer Tomas Ledin and his band.

Tall Ships Races ships on sea. Photo: Viking Line