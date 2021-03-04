Logimatic signs historic contract

Hapag-Lloyd is Germany-based company primarily engaged in the marine freight and logistics sector. Photo: Hapag-Lloyd.

SERTICA will replace several existing fleet management systems at Hapag-Lloyd as part of a digital transformation and centralization. Hapag-Lloyd initiates a digital transformation implementing SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels in the world. The goal is to provide a common Technical Fleet Management System for its fleets both in Hamburg and Dubai.



Jan Rüsch, Business Project Manager at Hapag-Lloyd tells, “With a smooth transition to a shared fleet management software platform across two fleets, we expect to increase efficiency and reduce costs. We aim to achieve a higher degree of transparency, lean approval processes and a fast order process.”



Claus Krogholm Pedersen, Senior Project Manager from Logimatic will be responsible for the implementation of SERTICA and he explains, “With one single data entry for the crew onboard the vessels, Hapag-Lloyd will see a decrease in duplicates and an increase of transparency for spare parts and materials ordered by the vessels.”



EASY TO USE

When Hapag-Lloyd decided to invest in a modern and IoT ready software platform for both ship and shore operations, it was important to find a system that is easy to use for the crew.



Jan Rüsch from Hapag-Lloyd explains, “We have chosen a user-friendly and flexible system with a nice reporting functionality. Our investment is, however, larger than just a new software as we plan to optimize our internally processes. To achieve this, we need support from a partner who possesses the necessary maritime knowledge – this partner is Logimatic.”



IN A SAFE MANNER

Despite the global pandemic, the entire process was managed and conducted in a safe manner with online presentations, test scenarios, workshops and contract negotiations.



Hans Chr. Jensen, Head of Sales at Logimatic concludes, “People working from home was no issue at all during this process. Hapag-Lloyd is a professional and modern shipping company, who manage to continue the daily business despite various restrictions. We have full confidence that this will be a very successful partnership.”