MARITIMT
The orders continue to flow in!
Publisert: 16.03.2021 kl. 20.00
Here is the third order list for 2021. Among others who have received new contracts are Brødrene Aa, Folla Maritime, GOT Skogsøy, Kystteknikk Yard, Oma Baatbyggeri, Risnes Marine Craft, Skagen Ship Consulting and Skarsvåg Boats. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Ordrene fortsetter å strømme inn!1 dag siden
-
Grip Austral – mer komplisert enn nybygg9 timer siden
-
Kontraherer stort hydrid servicefartøy2 måneder siden
-
Bygger to nye brønnbåter for Seistar2 måneder siden
-
Første «plugin-hybride» prosessfartøy3 måneder siden
-
Skal levere fremdriftssystemer for 200 millioner3 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen