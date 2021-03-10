MARITIMT
Four new contracts for Solstad
Publisert: 10.03.2021 kl. 09.03
Solstad Offshore ASA ("Solstad") has been awarded four Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) contracts for work in the UK North Sea.
Total E&P UK Limited / Total E&P North Sea UK Limited ("Total UK") has awarded Solstad a term contract for Normand Springer. The vessel will be utilised by Total UK to support their UK North Sea assets for a charter period lasting one year firm, plus a one year option. Commencement of this contract will be during the second half of March 2021.
In addition, Equinor UK Limited has awarded Solstad two contracts for PSVs for an upcoming drilling campaign in the UK North Sea. Normand Sitella and have both been contracted on a one well firm basis, commencing within Q2 2021, to support the semi-submersible drilling rig West Hercules, with one option well thereafter.
Serica Energy UK Limited has awarded Solstad a 1 well firm contract for Normand Service for work in the UK North Sea. The contract will commence during the first half of March 2021, supporting the jack-up drilling rig Maersk Resilient.
