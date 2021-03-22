Kongsberg to equip US Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

The new WTIV will be able to transport and install several sets of next-generation wind turbines and their foundations. Illustration: Kongsberg Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime has won a US $40 million contract to supply a comprehensive integrated technology solution for a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV), to be built at Keppel AmFELS shipyard in the USA. The ship, which is being constructed for US energy company Dominion Energy, is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023 and will be among the largest of its kind.



The new WTIV will be able to transport and install several sets of next-generation wind turbines and their foundations. It will be the first vessel of this type to be built according to the requirements for renewable offshore energy production defined in the United States’ Jones Act.



Kongsberg Maritime will deliver an integrated solution, with motion control, propulsion and dynamic positioning to ensure the best possible operation in all conditions. In addition, the company will supply propulsion, deck machinery, electrical and automation systems, together with telecommunications equipment.



YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

“Kongsberg Maritime brings years of experience and state-of-the-art technology to the construction of America’s first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel, which is a critical asset for the growth of offshore wind generation in the U.S.,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of project construction.



“We take a genuine pride in bringing the benefits of our technological expertise to all maritime sectors,” added Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “The bespoke solution we have devised for wind turbine installation vessels indicates how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations. We are pleased to be a key supplier to the first WTIV to be built under the Jones Act requirements, ably demonstrating that Kongsberg Maritime is well placed to be a trusted partner in WTIV construction projects for the U.S. market.”