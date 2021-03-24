Longliner Factory Fishing vessel for Ervik Havfiske launched

Argos Helena will be the 6th vessel to be built for Ervik Havfiske. Photos: Tersan.

Tersan Shipyard Inc. (Tersan) has launched their 100th new building project to be named as Argos Helena; Longliner Factory Fishing Vessel which is under construction for Ervik Havfiske from Norway.



The Marinteknikk designed vessel is expected to carry out fishery operations in the Atlantic. Beside her longlining capabilities, Argos Helena will be capable of fishing through her moonpool in the harsh weather conditions and she will be outfitted with advanced fish process plant.



THE 6TH VESSEL

The vessel having a 60.5 meters overall length with a 13,0 meters beam will be powered by Yanmar 6EY26W main engine and she will have comfortable accommodation up to 30 people on board. She will be the 6th vessel to be built for Ervik Havfiske while the first 5 vessels including Froyanes Junior and Vestkapp which are delivered last year, are successfully conducting fishery operations.



“We are very proud today to launch the sixth vessel we are building for our valuable partners, Ervik Havfiske” stated Mr. Mehmet Gazioğlu , General Manager of Tersan. “Ervik Havfiske; as the owner of our first turn-key basis delivery to Norway in 2011, has a significant role for Tersan, being the partner who had lit the fire for these types of vessels enabling us to penetrate in the Scandinavian new building market. Their collaboration and partnership will always have top priority for Tersan Shipyard ”