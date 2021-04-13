Høglund to deliver more fuel gas supply systems

Høglund has contributed to a variety of retrofit and newbuild gas projects. Photo: Høglund Marine Solutions

Høglund, a leading global marine solutions and system integration expert, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) for four LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude and product oil tankers.



In partnership with Guangzhou Shipyard International, Høglund will design, supply and deliver the FGSS for the vessels - owned by China Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing) and chartered by Shell - between December 2021 and August 2022; delivery of first and last vessel, respectively.



GROWING UNDERSTANDING

The project demonstrates the growing understanding within shipping that transitioning to alternative fuels will require specialised solutions, particularly when it comes to fuel handling systems. FGSS solutions form part of Høglund’s core expertise, curated over many years of work and experience in gas control and automation solution.



Commenting on this contract, David Gunaseelan, VP Sales & Marketing at Høglund Marine Solutions, said: “We’re very much looking forward to embarking in this collaboration with our partners at Guangzhou Shipyard International, who continue to trust Høglund’s engineering knowledge and our FGSS expertise and technical service quality.



“The project demonstrates the growing understanding that gas solutions and wider automation work are crucial to improve vessels’ connectivity and communications, and ultimately integrate and control the systems abroad ships in a way that maximises safety and reliability”.



Since introducing its Gas Solutions division, Høglund has contributed to a variety of retrofit and newbuild gas projects by supplying FGSS, custody transfer systems, and cargo handling systems, among other solutions, for vessels across a range of sectors - from passenger vessels to tankers.