Bio-methanol most cost-effective for low draught ferries

The study is therefore based on an existing and technically feasible vessel: the Adler Rüm Hart ferry. Photo: Wyker Dampfschiffs-Reederei.

Conoship International has a long track record with ferries, especially for the Dutch and German Wadden Sea. Combine this experience and the need for sustainable ‘green’ transport solutions and the research for a carbon-neutral ferry is born. The outcome? It’s possible now!



A ferry poses many challenges in regards to passenger safety regulations. Zero-emission, or carbon-neutral, also poses several challenges regarding safety. The study is therefore based on an existing, and thus technically feasible vessel: the Adler Rüm Hart ferry.



FUEL CONSIDERATIONS

The most suitable ánd future-proof fuel now is bio-methanol. Its properties make it suitable for a ferry with a fixed route (bunkering) and, compared to hydrogen, it is readily available and usable. With bio-methanol, emissions are largely reduced and, unlike LNG, it can reach CO 2 neutrality when it’s from a biomass source or synthetically produced with renewable energy.



The overall conclusion of the case study is that it could be possible to sail on bio-methanol, since it will not have a significant effect on the general design of a ship. However, some systems need to be changed to achieve the functional requirements of the rules. The keyword being ventilation.

The development of a ferary on bio-methanol is new, and so is the regulatory process. In this case, Lloyds Register is working with Conoship towards a Class assessment for the design of this methanol powered ferry.



CASE STUDY VESSEL

The Adler Rüm Hart is a lightweight aluminum and very compact catamaran passenger ferry with room for 250 passengers, sailing up to 18 knots at 750 kW on the shallow waters of the Wadden Sea. The vessel is designed according to the strictest environmental standards, minimizing ecological impact. For example, non-biocide coating is applied and the design complies to Blauer Engel „Umweltfreundliches Schiffsdesign“ and „Umweltschonender Schiffsbetrieb“. The innovative hull of the catamaran was designed and optimized to reduce ship resistance, keeping fuel consumption to a minimum.

Risk assessment of hazardous zones on open deck with bio-methanol as a fuel. The inner spheres indicate a considerable chance that a flammable substance is ever present. The outer sphere indicates very exceptional chance. The aft mast is the outlet of the tanks and the foremast contains the inlets of them. The sphere on the foredeck is the bunkering station. Illustrtion: Conoship International.