Undertun signs rental agreement with MMA Offshore

The gangway will provide safe and efficient crew transfer from an MMA Offshore vessel to a barge operating in the NW Australia.Photo: Undertun.

Undertun Industri AS, of Norway, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide rental of a 15m Motion Compensating Gangway to MMA Offshore in Australia.



The gangway will provide safe and efficient crew transfer from an MMA Offshore vessel to a barge operating in the NW Australia in 3Q-4Q 2021. This is part of a contract announced by MMA Offshore to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on 25 Feb. This ASX release announced that MMA Offshore would be providing TechnipFMC with “tug and barge support for a major subsea installation project in Australia”.



The 15m gangway, currently under construction at Undertun’s factory in Norway, is expected to arrive in Fremantle, WA by August 2021 and will be installed on an MMA Offshore vessel in Henderson, WA before proceeding north for the work.



Undertun plans to sub-contract Tensa Equipment for the job of supervising the installation and commissioning on-board as well as providing training for MMA Offshore crew to operate the gangway at sea. Tensa Equipment have good experience with these types of gangway having previously provided MMA Offshore & TechnipFMC a 12m in the North West of Australia in 2016 for other Australian projects.



Locally, Chris Pemberton of CP Maritime (based in Fremantle), has coordinated the project to date, from an initial inquiry in July 2020 and will be on-hand to oversee the rental operation on behalf of Undertun.

