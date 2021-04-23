Construction work on Viking Glory progressing

FACTS ABOUT VIKING GLORY:

To be delivered in late 2021

Estimated launch in service early 2022 on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route

Capacity 2,800 passengers

922 cabins

Crew of about 200 + 200 people

Length 222.6 metres, gross tonnage 63,813 tonnes

Cargo capacity 1,500 metres

Ice class 1A Super

Fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Being built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co, Ltd at its shipyard in China

Construction work at the shipyard is led by project manager Kari Granberg, who together with engineers and team leaders from Finland, Åland and Sweden are overseeing the work and ensuring compliance with safety requirements.“Right now, our days are spent examining blueprints, checking documents and overseeing the work. Some 800 people are currently working here, with about 200 of them from our different partners working on the interiors. Every day, we have a large number of inspections and tests of different systems and automation. We examine internal and external doors, oversee the painting and insulation work, sprinkler and ventilation systems, the running of cables and connections. Day by day, the work is progressing and the vessel is starting to take shape. It’s really inspiring us,” says Kari Granberg, Viking Glory’s project manager on site in Xiamen.As early as the planning stage, Viking Line decided to hire distinguished and important partners in the project to develop the vessel’s environmental technology details and develop innovative interiors with a focus on the customer experience. These partners include ABB Marine, the architect firm Koncept, Climeon, Wärtsilä, Kone, Deltamarin, Scenso, ICF Group, TSI and Almaco. Of these companies, the following are currently working actively on the construction of the vessel:Almaco is busy installing wall panels in corridors and finishing the cabins’ interior fittings. Carpeting has been installed on some decks. Major jobs are being carried out in kitchens and storage facilities.Scenso (joint venture between Sance and North Sea Offshore Technology) is currently working on the public spaces. Wall panels are being installed in the tax-free shops, and work is also under way in some public areas, conference facilities and spa facilities.ICF Group is working to complete the work in different restaurant areas.Total Solution Interiors (TSI) is currently working with the vessel’s stair system and with some restaurants, including the outdoor summer restaurant on deck.The next steps in the construction work are to further test the Azipod propulsion system, cool the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks and supply LNG fuel for the first test sailings, which are planned for June. Thanks to ABB’s Azipod propulsion system, the vessel will be easier to manoeuvre in ports, which will save both time and fuel. Vibrations and noise will also be reduced. Waste cooling from LNG will also be reused on Viking Glory. Air conditioning, refrigerated display cases, cold storage units and other specialised facilities will be able to utilise the new technology.“We’re really pleased that we’ve come so far in the work. We’ve had some challenges because of the pandemic, but they’ve been worked out. Right now, there are 20 people here at the site office. A few more will be arriving, but it’s a challenge to travel here because of the strict quarantine restrictions. Some of us have not been home for a year and a half because of them. It’s been unusually cold for this time of year due to the La Niña weather phenomenon, but now it’s starting to get warmer. We’ve experienced a great deal here in Xiamen and are all proud to be part of building this beautiful vessel,” notes Kari Granberg, project manager.