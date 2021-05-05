Viking Glory to sail under Finnish flag

FACTS

To be delivered in late 2021

Expected placement in service in early 2022 on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route

Passenger capacity: 2,800 passengers

Cabins: 922

Crew: around 150 + 150 people

Length: 222.6 metres, gross tonnage: 63,813 tonnes

Cargo capacity: 1,500 metres

Ice class: 1A Super

Fuel: Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Construction at XSI’s shipyard in China

Partners: Wärtsilä, ABB Marine, Kone, Almaco, Koncept, Climeon, Evac, Projektia, Pointman, Deltamarin and others

Viking Line is Finland's largest maritime employer, with nearly 2,400 employees. Of the seven vessels in its fleet, five currently sail under the Finnish flag. Recruitment work for the new vessel will begin soon, and recruitment will begin first among staff employed on the company's other vessels."In these pandemic times, the collaboration between the Finnish authorities and the Finnish seafarers' organization has worked well. We see great advantages to having the same flag on both vessels serving the Turku–Stockholm route. Viking Glory will replace the Finnish-flagged Amorella, and since the intention is for the delivery of Viking Glory not to lead to any redundancy measures, it is natural to continue with a Finnish flag. In taking this decision, we rely on there being continuity in Finnish maritime policy, so that our operating conditions are maintained and we are not forced to review our decisions on the vessels' flags," says Jan Hanses, President and CEO of Viking Line.Viking Glory embodies Viking Line's faith in a bright future for travel on the Baltic Sea. Keywords are sustainability, energy efficiency and innovative Nordic design. Viking Glory is the result of a strong collaboration between Finnish and other Nordic partners, who with their expertise and knowledge have contributed to developing environmental technology details and an innovative interior. The focus throughout the project has been on energy optimization and environmentally-adapted solutions. The new Viking Glory is bigger than the environmental pioneer Viking Grace, but is nonetheless expected to use about ten per cent less fuel and thus be one of the world’s most energy-efficient vessels.