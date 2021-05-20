MARITIMT
Salmer is going to build with Promek
Publisert: 20.05.2021 kl. 09.45
Here is the fifth order list for 2021. Among others who have received new contracts are GOT Skogsøy, Grovfjord Båtbyggeri, Larsnes Mek. Verksted, Promek and Sletta Verft. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Viknaslipen skal bygge Havblomst1 måned siden
-
Ordrene fortsetter å strømme inn!2 måneder siden
-
Grip Austral – mer komplisert enn nybygg2 måneder siden
-
Brødrene Aa og Sletta Verft med nye ordrer8 måneder siden
-
Salthammer og GOT Skogsøy med nye ordrer8 måneder siden
-
Flere verft med nye ordrer10 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen