Will make port of Ålesund greener

Port of Ålesund to get Europe`s second largest shore power plant for cruise ships. Photo: Nataliia Budianska - Shutterstock com

PSW Power & Automation is to deliver a high voltage shore power plant for cruise ships based on new developed technology and innovative solutions. Plug Ålesund AS shall establish shore power supply with the capacity of 32MVA in Ålesund. The largest cruise ships today can consume up to 60.000 liters fuel per 24 hours.



A shore power system will contribute to substantial noise and emission reductions to the environment and the local population in Ålesund as well as great maintenance and fuel savings for the shipowners.



The power system is designed by PSW Power & Automation and will be produced and tested at their facilities in Ågotnes before installation and final testing/SAT in Ålesund Harbor during spring 2022.



A MORE SUSTAINABLE PORT

– We are always looking to find the best and most efficient solutions for our shore power projects. The technology from PSW Power & Automation will provide Ålesund with an innovative and robust shore power solution, contributing to a more sustainable port, says CEO of Plug, Maria Bos.



This will be Europe`s second largest shore power plant for cruise ships and shall provide power for two cruise vessels at the same time.



– We thank Plug Ålesund for the confidence. We have developed a compact high-energy converter system which has, amongst others, resulted in reduced environmental footprint and increased capacity. To illustrate how powerful this power plant is you can compare it with the average annual energy consume of 12.000 Norwegian households (ref. SSB 2012. We are proud to be a contributor to another green harbor in Norway, says Eirik Sørensen, general manager in PSW Power & Automation.

Eirik Sørensen, General Manager in PSW Power & Automation. Photo: Trude Brun Wilhelmsen