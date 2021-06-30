Danish-Italian cooperation for exhaust emission reduction

Bjarke Rosendal, CEO Silentor A/S (left) and Sergio Del Re, CEO CatEMission.

The Danish company Silentor A/S is appointed exclusive sales partner in the Nordic countries for CatEMission, a Joint venture company with Ecospray Technologies group.



With more than 45 years of experience in the field of exhaust silencer solutions for diesel and gas engines, the Danish company Silentor A/S is now expanding its portfolio towards the Nordic countries with a range of exhaust gas cleaning systems, developed and produced at CatEMission, an Italian company within the Ecospray Technologies group.



The portfolio range consist of Selective catalytic reduction [SCR], Diesel Oxidation Catalyst [DOC], Diesel Particle Filter [DPF] as well as Partial Metallic soot Filter [PMF] and finally Methane Slip Catalyst [MSC].



Environmental transformation and the need for greener, more sustainable solutions is a growing challenge for the marine and industrial sector. Thus, the demand for smart, environmentally friendly technologies has become a major issue for the shipping industry worldwide.



– In the Nordic countries, especially in Norway, the growing demand for greener solutions is supported by various state-subsidized schemes. This makes it a fast-growing market for technologies such as exhaust gas cleaning systems, and we consider the solutions from CatEMission state-of-the-art, based on the well-known SCR-technology, which has proven its value through many years, says Bjarke Rosendal, Managing Director of Silentor A/S.



TAILOR-MADE SOLUTIONS

The Danish based company Silentor A/S has experience in research and development of unique silencer principles and is best known for meeting the customer’s specific requirements in individually tailor-made solutions. This also applies for CatEMission, which makes the collaboration between the two companies quite obvious.



– We do not supply “off the shelf” products. In our search for an agent for the Nordic countries, our attention was drawn to Silentor, and since we share many common values such as delivery on-time and a high degree of flexibility towards the customer’s requests, the choice was easy. We are now looking forward to hopefully a long-lasting cooperation towards the goal of providing cost effective, durable emission reduction solutions, which can be designed to meet the latest IMO Tier III and EPA Tier 4 directives for marine applications, says Sergio Del Re, Managing Director of CatEMission.



HIGH-END TECHNOLOGY

Based in Northern Italy, CatEMission has the benefit of onsite substrate manufacturing and coating, R&D, bench testing and the latest steel fabrication equipment. This enables CatEMission to have complete control over all processes, these combine and offer flexibility, the latest tested technology and reduced lead times for the customers.



The DeNOx systems produced by CatEMission use SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology to remove nitrogen oxides from combustion engine exhaust gases through a uniquely designed reagent mixer system. These are widely used in the marine or industrial markets to keep system designs as compact as possible, which is a crucial issue in the marine market due to the limited spaces on board.



The design is suitable for propulsion engines and gensets in all ranges, both for vertical and horizontal installations. The SCR systems can be equipped with a special low consumption compressed air cleaning system that keeps the catalyst efficient and maintains a low pressure drop. All metallic substrates used have high abrasion, strong mechanical resistance, and a long operation life.



This gives Silentor A/S the opportunity to supply a total solution for emission control, including noise emissions which today is the core business at Silentor A/S.

