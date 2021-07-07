MARITIMT
Fosen Yard has signed two new letters of intent
Publisert: 07.07.2021 kl. 15.00 | Oppdatert: 07.07.2021 kl. 15.29
Here is the seventh order list for 2021. Among others who have received a new contract are Sletta Verft. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Fosen Yard har signert to nye intensjonsavtaler21 timer siden
-
Måløy Verft er tilbake på listen igjen4 uker siden
-
Salmar bygger hos Promek1 måned siden
-
Viknaslipen skal bygge Havblomst2 måneder siden
-
Ordrene fortsetter å strømme inn!3 måneder siden
-
Grip Austral – mer komplisert enn nybygg3 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen