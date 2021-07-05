Green opportunities for Hirsthals

ABOUT GEN2 ENERGY

Gen2 Energy is a Norwegian company dedicated to developing, building, owning and operating an integrated value chain for green hydrogen.

The company target to have several large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen located in Norway and Northern-Europe as well as a distribution network ensuring customer's safe and reliable delivery.

Gen2 Energy also aim to use low/zero emission fuel in their distribution system, taking a holistic view on the environmental footprint of the hydrogen value chain.

Port of Hirtshals is committed to work with Gen2 Energy to create a commercially viable pathway for local production of green hydrogen and import of green hydrogen from Norway.Gen2 Energy and Port of Hirtshals signs Memorandum of Understanding on Green HydrogenIn the Memorandum of Understanding the parties agree to collaborate on the development of a green hydrogen hub in the Hirtshals region. The Memorandum addresses several issues relevant for developing a green hydrogen hub in Hirtshals. The common aim is making Port of Hirtshals a strategic hub for Gen2Energy's logistics activities and a bridgehead for transport of green hydrogen from Norway, such as bunkering renewable fuel for ships.– Port of Hirtshals has an ideal location and represent great opportunities for Gen2 Energy in order to get entrance to the Danish wind power industry and thus get access to renewable energy as a basis for production of green hydrogen.Port of Hirtshals has the potential to be an important strategic hub for Gen2 Energy and to bridge production of Green Hydrogen in Denmark and Norway with strong and promising markets in north-western part of Europe, says Jonas Meyer, CEO at Gen2 Energy.– We are proud that Gen2 Energy has chosen the Port of Hirtshals as hub for their logistics activities and transport of green hydrogen, and it will undoubtedly boost our position as an important player in green port development. At the same time, it gives our existing customers new, green opportunities and leads the way for new companies - especially in the green segment, states Steen Harding Hintze, Development Director of the Port of Hirtshals' green development company which will be launched on 20 September 2021.Part of the agreement is also that the parties will work to establish a container factory in Hirtshals for hydrogen transport out of Hirtshals and to introduce Gen2 Energy to downstream local end-users of green Hydrogen to demonstrate security of supply. Gen2 Energy will get a designated area for their production, transport, and logistics activity in Port of Hirtshals.