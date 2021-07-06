Uptime awarded 3 contracts for Vard Singapore

Uptime is the global leader in supplying motion compensated access solutions for offshore use with the mission: “Increase Uptime through Safe Access”.

Through 42 years’ experience Uptime has built a strong presence both in the Oil & Gas and Offshore Wind industry. Uptime has since the delivery of world’s first offshore motion compensated gangway in 1979 delivered close to 140 motion compensated gangways from 12 – 57 meters.

Marking the company’s position as the global leader in the segment of green energy and as part of the 40th anniversary in 2019, they launched the world’s first autonomous gangway with artificial intelligence and features such as an integrated motion compensated 3D crane.

Uptime’s scope of supply consists of three complete access systems for personnel and cargo, each consisting of a 30m autonomous gangway with artificial intelligence, mounted on elevator towers to ensure highest possible logistics capability between vessel and turbines. One of the gangways will also have a motion compensated 3D crane function included in the delivery. The project will commence immediately with a project duration of approximately 22 months in total.All three vessels have been contracted by North Star Renewables to be used at Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea, announced to be the world’s biggest wind farm producing 3,6GW when completed. Dogger Bank is currently under construction by joint-venture partners Equinor, SSE Renewables, and Eni.Svein Ove Haugen, VP Sales & Marketing of Uptime International AS in a statement says: “We are proud and humbled to be chosen as the Walk to Work system provider for this important project, specially taken into mind the focus that has been given to ensure efficient logistics at the highest possible operability when designing these Vard state-of-the-art vessels. We now look forward to delivering a successful project towards Vard and their customer North Star Renewables.”Sivert Skårn, General Director of Vard’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in a statement says:“These three vessels are developed specifically to handle planned maintenance for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The Walk to Work system from Uptime with its height-adjustable, motion-compensated, and autonomous gangway with corresponding elevator system being a key design element to ensure efficient and safe logistics. We look forward working together with Uptime for these future-oriented vessels to North Star Renewables.”Andrew Duncan, Renewables Director of North Star Renewables in a statement says:“Our high-quality service offshore vessel (SOV) design for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm has taken into consideration all the available technologies to ensure the safety and comfort of those on board, while also delivering superior performance with a low environmental footprint. Throughout the last two years of bringing our SOV concept to realisation, Uptime has been consistent in their approach to supporting our vision. We look forward to seeing their state-of-the-art elevator tower and autonomous 30m gangways being installed on our fleet of SOVs to support safe and efficient operations at the development.”