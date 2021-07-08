Kewatec to deliver three Search- and Rescue vessels

Search and Rescue Association Slysavarnafélagið Landsbjörg, ICE-SAR

The association is a national association of rescue units and accident prevention divisions.

Its member organisations include 99 rescue units, 70 accident prevention units, women's sections and 50 youth units.

The association has a total of approximately 10,000 volunteers and operates in most Icelandic cities.

Oy Kewatec AluBoat Ab

A Finnish company whose history dates back to the 1970s. The business is based on strong boat expertise and is today one of the Nordic region's leading manufacturers of professional aluminium boats. A large part of the boats is exported.

The company has delivered hundreds of professional boats to meet customer needs. Our customer base consists of public actors such as sea rescue, fire brigades, police officers, Defense Forces and the Coast Guard, as well as companies and associations that need work boats for professional use.

The wide range of products includes professionally designed work boats, passenger boats, Fire Fighting and Oil Recovery boats, pilot boats and patrol vessels, which can be easily modified to meet the customer's specific needs. The company also

offer professional boat docking services and associated maintenance, repair and renovation services as well as modifications.

Turnover is approximately EUR 27 million and employs approximately 100 people. The locations are Kokkola, Porvoo and Bergen. The company is headquartered in Kokkola.

Kewatec has won the competitive tender and signed a contract for the delivery of the Search- and Rescue vessels to Iceland. The contract was digitally signed by both parties via remote connections on 1 July 2021. The ceremony for the signing of the contract will take place in August this year, when all the parties involved in the project will meet in Iceland and celebrate this major milestone.The vessels are approximately 17-metre long, fast, self-righting Kewatec Serecraft SAR17 Search- and Rescue vessels. Their construction will begin in Kokkola at the end of October, the first vessel will be delivered at the end of June next year, the second at the end of next year and the third in the third quarter of 2023.The renewal of the three ships will cost approximately EUR 5.7 million. Half of the project is covered by the Icelandic State. In addition, 10 vessels are planned to be renewed in the fleet in the next few years, as options in this agreement.Sales Director Jari Ahoranta "Kewatec has invested heavily in developing new models and markets in recent years. The highly demanding sea conditions in Iceland and the North Atlantic place tough demands on the vessels. We are proud to have this contract and confidence from an Icelandic, experienced operator and, at the same time, humble in the face of local forces of nature. The boats we are designing and delivering have very special features and are a natural continuation of our purposeful development work.”"We are really happy that we have finally reached this stage, when the contract has been signed and the big project will get started," says Örn Smárason, Project Manager Maritime SAR from ICE-SAR. "At the same time, we look forward to the next phase when we get to build ships," he continues. "Congratulations to all of us and many thanks to Kewatec for being very effective in completing the agreement."