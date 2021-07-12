Karstensen Shipyard to build new Pelagic Trawler

Main dimensions:

Length overall 77,00 m

Breadth moulded 15,60 m

Depth shelter deck 9,20 m

Summary of main equipment:

Propulsion plant Wartsila 12V31, 7320 kW

Auxiliary engines TBD

Winches TBD

Cranes TBD

RSW-plant TBD

The Simpson-family currently operates the 72m Christina S, which will be sold upon arrival of the new vessel. The new vessel will operate along the same pattern as the existing vessel, with a traditional pelagic trawl fishery, where target species are mackerel and herring as well as blue whiting.Ernest (Ernie) Simpson has headed the family business for 5 decades, but has now passed the task on to next generation with Allan Simpson as manager and skipper. The Simpson family has a long history in the fishing industry and Ernie himself, took command of his first newbuilding in tough conditions 1976. Since, 2 Christina S’s were newbuild and one bought as second-hand.Allan Simpson will continue as skipper with the new vessel, as he is on the existing.Karstensen Shipyard is extremely proud of this new order, which continues a long standing working relations with the Simpson family. This relationship stretches some +30 years back, first with Sedulous and later with 3 Christina S’s calling to Skagen for regular repairs and maintenance works. This is, however, the first newbuilding Simpson and Karstensen do together.Returning and loyal customers is the best stamp any shipyard can get, as confirmation of their quality and business approach.This new contract stresses the shipyards position as the prime designer and builder of larger pelagic fishing vessels. Karstensen Shipyard has, for the time being, orders for no less than 9 pelagic vessels, which are to be delivered throughout the next 2 years.Karstensen Shipyard offers a unique concept, including design, hull building and outfitting, where all solutions are optimized and tailor made to customer specifications and requirements. Karstensen is independent of all suppliers, which makes such an optimization very flexible.The design, specification and arrangements of #470 “Christina S” is a result of an extensive and close cooperation between Owners and Yard, where all details are tailor made to suit Owners exact specifications.Focus has been on optimizing catch quality and hygiene, in order to allow new “Christina S” to land first class quality products. Also optimizing working environment as well as safety and comfort for the crew, has been major issues during design works.It is noteworthy, that Wartsila will supply a full propulsion package, with main engine being the award-winning Wartsila 12V31. With this contract skipper Simpson will continue a long standing working relationship with Wartsila.Owners and Yard are currently in the process of choosing other main suppliers.New Christina S is scheduled for delivery in July 2023.