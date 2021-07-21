First roundtrip with Havila Capella planned to 26th September

Havila Capella. Illustration: Havila Kystruten.

Following the situation at the yard and the company’s expectations for delivery of Havila Capella, the company plan the first roundtrip between Bergen and Kirkenes to be departure from Bergen on 26th September.



There are still some uncertainties around the final time of delivery. When delivery has taken place, Havila Capella will be sailed to Norway. Arrived in Norway, it will take some time to get necessary certificates needed to operate as passenger ship along the Norwegian Coast. Some time is also needed to prepare the vessel for welcoming passengers to the virgin trip.



STRONGLY REGRETS

The company strongly regrets the inconvenience such delay applies for passengers that already have made their reservations for former departures. The delays are due to increased Covid-19 outbreaks in Turkey earlier this year together with Norwegian travelling restrictions and quarantine regulations.



The company will do its best to inform the passengers and the population along the coast about any changes as soon as possible. Uncertainty regarding the first journey will be clarified at the latest around 1st September. At that time the company expects to be able to inform about anticipated time of delivery of ship number two, Havila Castor. Delivery of Havila Castor is now expected to be six to eight weeks after delivery of Havila Capella.