Powerful partnership for Hukkelberg

Evoy

Evoy was founded in 2018 and is based in Flora, Norway, with extensions to Ålesund in Norway and Paris in France.

Evoy design, develop, and deliver powerful 100% electric motor systems (outboard and inboard), made in Norway.

Evoy’ systems are built for fast and powerful boats between 20 and 50 ft, bringing the superiority of electric leisure and commercial boating into new markets with Evoy’s ground-breaking technology.

Brødrene Hukkelberg

Originally founded in 1938 the family owned, and operated shipyard has over the last 3 decades specialized in the design and production of high speed aluminum workboats for the professional market, sold through Hukkelberg Boats.

The third generation of shipbuilders are represented with the brothers Tore, Øystein and Øyvind Hukkelberg.

The Hukkelberg Boat products are based on rich history of ship building traditions, craftsmanship and dedication to quality.

Known for their reliability, build quality and excellent performance, Hukkelberg Boats spanning 8-20 meters are operated worldwide as rescue boats, patrol boats, diving vessels, ROV inspection vessels, personnel shuttles, ambulance and SAR boats, survey vessels and general-purpose workboats.

The unique Hurricane Inboard system from Evoy can be fitted to any kind of boat up to 50’ despite their range, power capacities, and setup. Allowing the end customer, looking for a more sustainable alternative, to choose the ship he likes best while maintaining both power and speed as desired.Hukkelberg Boats offer a wide range of professional duty aluminum workboats, known for their excellent seakeeping properties and long lifetime. Modular and flexible design allows a high degree of customization, enabling Hukkelberg to tailor each boat to the requirements of demanding customers and end-users from all sectors.The first models to feature fully electric propulsion will be based on the Flying Fish Z series. Now available as their E-Charge range, models from 8 to 12 m will include Evoy Hurricane Force Series Inboard systems. “With Evoy’s systems on board we are able to fulfill the requirement of our commercial customers in terms of providing cost-saving solutions without compromising power and speed, while also reducing carbon footprint and noise levels. We are very excited to have found a perfect partner in Evoy to position Hukkelberg Boats strategically in the rapidly growing electric vessel market and the shift towards clean energy at sea.” Says Øyvind Sommer Hukkelberg from Hukkelberg boats.The growth of the electric boat market, expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030* is directly driven by the high demand for electric and hybrid propulsion systems from commercial organizations, including cruise and tourism, ferries, cargo, container, defense, and public safety applications, among others.The partnership of Hukkelberg Boats and Evoy goes perfectly in this trend, as the brand is addressing commercials segments as public safety with patrols, search and rescue ships, Fish farming, Tourism, dive support, etc.CCO Evoy AS, Per Arne Fagervoll Meek explain that “We are really pleased to be working with such an important partner as Hukkelberg Boats, offering a wide range of options for different segments. As we grow, our technology is also evolving and working with such agile partners allows us to propose advanced technology capacities. We are already working on several leads for these types of vessels and look forward to continue our cooperation with Hukkelberg Boats and share our combined offerings to our customer database”To ensure the performance and make sure that the expected output is intact, Evoy keeps a strict line while selecting boatbuilders and partners. The company has thus far chosen some in Norway and others in selected countries around Europe that will soon become public.