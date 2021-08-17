Fully electrical ferry to Holland Shipyards Group

The design of the additional ferry, to be named ‘Wellingdorf’, is in line with the previously delivered vessel ‘Düsternbrook’. Picture: Holland Shipyards.

With the previous delivery of a hybrid and fully electric ferry and a contract for three additional hybrid ferries ongoing, Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK) has recently awarded an additional fully electric ferry to Holland Shipyards Group.



The design of the additional ferry, to be named ‘Wellingdorf’, is in line with the previously delivered vessel ‘Düsternbrook’. The ferry will measure 24,70 m by 6,50 m and is completely emission-free. She will entirely be powered by battery power with an installed capacity of 1.092 kWh. Besides the battery pack the vessel has 20 solar panels on the roof to contribute in feeding the on-board electrical system.

The ‘Wellingdorf’ is expected to enter service mid 2022.



ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS

With the previously delivered vessels and the vessels on order, SFK is renewing their current conventionally powered fleet. The replacement of the fleet is in line with the environmental goals set by SFK and the city of Kiel. The city of Kiel aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 and expects shipping to play a major part in this shift. Replacing the fleet adds great value to this and Holland Shipyards Group is proud to contribute.



“We are committed to work towards a greener future for the maritime industry. Since the start of our green mission in 2010 we have learned the intricacies of building sustainable vessels that are perfectly optimised for their application. Our green mission is not only visible in the vessels we build, but also in the production process. Green vessels must be built sustainably. We truly believe that going green is not just an option; it is a necessity to leave a habitable planet for generations to come. And we commit to doing our part.”



HOLLAND SHIPYARDS GROUP

Holland Shipyards Group has been a household name within the maritime industry for 40 years. We take pride in being an innovative company with a sustainable drive and efficient ship designs. We focus on building new vessels together with repair and conversions. Rental of accommodation modules and chartering complete our portfolio.

