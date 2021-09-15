Three more Compact Reliq orders for Wärtsilä

Knutsen OAS LNGC, Photo: Knutsen OAS

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply three reliquefaction plants, the newly developed Compact Reliq, for three new LNG Carrier vessels. The ships are being built at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard in South Korea for Norway-based Knutsen OAS Shipping, and represent options taken following an earlier order for two such vessels. The orders for three more systems were booked in July and August 2021 and the deliveries will take place in the autumn of 2022.



The Compact Reliq was introduced to the market in 2020. It features a compact design for easy installation and maintenance on all sizes of carrier vessels, both large and small. Based on the well-proven reversed nitrogen Brayton cycle refrigeration technology, the solution reliquefies the boil-off gas (BOG) and keeps the cargo cool under all operating conditions. It allows a portion of the BOG to be used as fuel for the ship’s engines, with the excess able to be sold as part of the LNG cargo.



GOOD EXPERIENCE

“We have had good experience with Wärtsilä’s reversed nitrogen Brayton cycle reliquefaction plants in the past, and the Compact Reliq is an exciting addition to their portfolio. It makes onboard reliquefaction viable for all sizes of carriers, and is clearly the right choice for our new ships,” said Jarle Østenstad Newbuilding Director, Knutsen OAS Shipping



“We received an order for two systems last year to be delivered to the HSHI yard for installation on Knutsen’s newbuild carriers. There was an option for additional vessels and this option has been taken up with contracts for three new Compact Reliq plants. These are important projects that further strengthen our relationship with both HSHI and Knutsen OAS,” said Pål Steinnes, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.



SAFE AND EASILY

The Wärtsilä solution uses safe and easily obtainable commercial grade nitrogen. It is instrumented for remote monitoring and online operational support as part of Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) programme.



Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

The Wärtsilä Compact Reliq. Photo: Wärtsilä