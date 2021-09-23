MARITIMT
Double Grieg to Promek
Publisert: 23.09.2021 kl. 08.00
Here is the ninth order list for 2021. Among others who have received new contracts are Båt og Motorservice, Folla Maritime and Promek. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Dobbel Grieg til Promek3 dager siden
-
Vaagland Båtbyggeri bygger forskningsfartøy1 måned siden
-
Fosen Yard har signert to nye intensjonsavtaler2 måneder siden
-
Måløy Verft er tilbake på listen igjen3 måneder siden
-
Salmar bygger hos Promek4 måneder siden
-
Viknaslipen skal bygge Havblomst5 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen