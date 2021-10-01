Havfront delivers Its first machine to the Faroe Islands

Havfront delivers Its first machine to the Faroe Islands and Framherji. Framherji is building a new trawler, type Vard 803 design that will replace the existing trawler P/F “Akraberg”.



P/F “Akraberg” are 84 meters long and 16,7 m wide. With a crew of 24 men and 25 single cabins. By June 2022 the trawler will be completed by Vard Brattvåg.



The factory has a capacity of 105 tons HG fish per day, they will also have silage on board.



Loppa100 heading and gutting machine will be used as a big fish machine, so there will be no manual heading and gutting.



Framherji owns six boats, one trawler, two pelagic and three-line boats.



“We have chosen to go for Loppa100 because of the good feedback from others in the industry and because it can be used on big fish”, sasys technical inspector, Svenning Hansen



This is the third LOPPA100 Steel-x has delivered.