Recycling of seven vessels

Sea Tiger is one of seven vessels sold for recycling. Photo: Solstad.

Subsidiaries of Solstad Offshore ASA has sold seven vessels for recycling. The vessels are Sea Tiger, Normand Atlantic, Normand Borg, Normand Neptun, Sea Pollock, Far Strider and Far Sovereign



The vessels to be recycled are defined by Solstad as non-strategic, they are of older age and considered to be irrelevant for present and future markets.



«We are pleased that we finally can start green recycling of a major number of our oldest vessels. These have all have been in lay-up over a considerable time. This will allow us to increase focus on upgrades and emission reductions from our core fleet of modern offshore vessels going forward." Tor Inge Dale, Chief Sustainability Officer



The vessels will be delivered to the shipyard in the near future.



The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q4 -2021.



RECYLED BY GREEN YARD

Recycling of these vessels is an important part of Solstad's efforts to be in the forefront of sustainable and environmental operations. These vessels will be recycled at the Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven shipyards in Norway.



"We at Green Yard are proud and grateful for this agreement with Solstad Offshore. The agreement has a historical scope when it comes to the environmentally friendly recycling of ships in Norway, and it proves that our circular economy business model is really bearing fruit. We are pleased that the activities at our two yards, Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven, can be further developed for a greener future, while securing local jobs." Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO, Green Yard Group AS



The shipyards are specialized within ship recycling and they follow the strictest national and international agreements and regulations in accordance with EU Ship Recycling Regulations (EU SRR) and Hong Kong-convention (HKC).