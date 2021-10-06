MARITIMT
New test center for hybrid propulsion solutions
Publisert: 06.10.2021 kl. 13.43
Pon Power AS has opened its new test center for hybrid propulsion solutions at the head office at Berger outside Oslo. The primary use of the test center will be to develop, test and optimize hybrid propulsion solutions to reduce operating costs and climate emissions. In addition, the test center will be used for training and competence development.
The hybrid center will play an important role in Pon Power’s energy transition strategy going forward.“In order to develop and deliver high quality hybrid solutions, you need an organisation that hascompetence on technology, design, production, installation and commissioning of those solutions.
“The test center gives us the opportunity to develop this competence in-house. In addition, we will be able to test and document the effects of the solutions, reduce risk and ensure successful deliveries,” says Managing Director, Claus Frithjof Høyer.
“We also recognise that there is a great demand for knowledge about hybrid solutions in the market. In collaboration with MHTech, we have developed and launched an online configurator for hybrid propulsion solutions www.pon-epower.com. Here, the user can select between different vessel types, operating profiles, power reqiurements etc., and the configurator will find the optimal solution based on priorities such as fuel savings, CO2 emissions, investment cost etc. Using the test center we will be able to verify results and refine the data sets and logic behind the configurator”
Pon Power AS is the exclusive distributor of CAT and MaK engine and generator solutions in Norway. In collaboration with authorized dealers, the company offer parts and 24/7 service throughout.
