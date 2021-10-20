MARITIMT
No new orders to Norwegian shipyards
Publisert: 20.10.2021 kl. 10.00 | Oppdatert: 20.10.2021 kl. 10.17
Here is the tenth order list for 2021. There are no new orders to Norwegian shipyards. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Ingen nye ordrer til norske verft2 dager siden
-
Dobbel Grieg til Promek1 måned siden
-
Vaagland Båtbyggeri bygger forskningsfartøy2 måneder siden
-
Fosen Yard har signert to nye intensjonsavtaler3 måneder siden
-
Måløy Verft er tilbake på listen igjen4 måneder siden
-
Salmar bygger hos Promek5 måneder siden
Kommenter denne artikkelen